New Shetima of llorin canvasses peace among Nigerians

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The turbaned Shetima of llorin and former Secretary to Kwara Government, Alhaji Sakariyah Onimago, has called on Nigerians to echew bitterness and acrimony, and embrace peace with harmony for national development.

Onimago, who was recently turbaned as second Shetima of llorin by Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, made appeal in llorin on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

According to new chieftaincy title holder, no meaningful progress in all facets of life can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos, acrimony and bitterness.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of background and ethnicity to embrace peace in their domains for more economic growth and development to be attained.

Onimago lamented that cases of kidnapping, insurgency, banditry and other negative tendencies mar nation’s image and retard development of country.

“Nigerians should remain in peace absolutely and continue to remain an indivisible entity since there is no substitute to peace and harmony,” Shetima said.

Onimago similarly advised residents of llorin emirate to continue to live in peace with their neighbours regardless of their background for sustenance of peace and harmony llorin emirate was known for.

new Shetima praised foresight of Emir of llorin for ensuring sustenance of peace, and progress among residents of emirate in particular and state at large.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that new Shetima of llorin was among the 11 eminent indigenes of the emirate who bestowed with chieftaincy titles during the last Eid-el-Kabir by the Emir of llorin.

Onimago succeeded late Alhaji Abubakar Lar, who was one time the Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission in Kwara. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,