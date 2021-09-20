New Shetima of llorin canvasses peace among Nigerians

The newly turbaned Shetima of llorin and former Secretary to the Kwara Government, Alhaji Sakariyah Onimago, has called on Nigerians to echew bitterness and acrimony, and embrace peace with harmony for national development.

Onimago, who was recently turbaned as the second Shetima of llorin by the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, made the appeal in llorin on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

According to the new chieftaincy title holder, no meaningful progress in all facets of life can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos, acrimony and bitterness.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of background and ethnicity to embrace peace in their domains for more economic growth and development to be attained.

Onimago lamented that cases of kidnapping, insurgency, banditry and other negative tendencies mar the nation’s image and retard the development of the country.

“Nigerians should remain in peace absolutely and continue to remain an indivisible entity since there is no substitute to peace and harmony,” the Shetima said.

Onimago similarly advised residents of llorin emirate to continue to live in peace with their neighbours regardless of their background for sustenance of peace and harmony llorin emirate was known for.

The new Shetima praised the foresight of the Emir of llorin for ensuring sustenance of peace, unity and progress among the residents of the emirate in particular and the state at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the new Shetima of llorin was among the 11 eminent indigenes of the emirate who were bestowed with chieftaincy titles during the last Eid-el-Kabir by the Emir of llorin.

Onimago succeeded late Alhaji Abubakar Lar, who was one time the Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission in Kwara. (NAN)

