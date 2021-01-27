New Service Chiefs: ‘Be committed, lead the way in fight against insurgency’ – Okei-Odumakin

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, has advised the new service Chiefs to be committed and lead the way in the fight against insurgency in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, Okei-Odumakin said that Nigerians expect the new service Chiefs to promote all forms of actions that would encourage the men and officers of the various units of the armed forces.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointments of the new service chiefs, following the immediate resignations and retirements from service of the former chiefs.

The new service chiefs are Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, and AVM Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

According to Okei-Odumakin, the appointment of the New service Chiefs for the nation’s armed forces is long overdue.

She explained that not only had the former service chiefs exhausted their tenure of service, but their stay was marred by criticism and calls by various segments of the country for their removal, based on the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The rights activist, however, commended President Buhari for renewing the confidence of Nigerians on the willingness of the Federal government to tackle the security challenges.

Okei-Odumakin advised the Federal government to restructure the security architecture of the country, adding that it would bring an improvement in the security situation.

“By placing competent hands in charge of various structures of the military that are involved in the prosecution of the war against terrorism and other crimes ravaging our country, we may be witnessing an improvement in the country’s security situation.

“We expect a new vigour and demonstration of commitment on the part of new service chiefs,” she added. (NAN)