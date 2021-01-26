New Service Chiefs: A proactive step in right direction – Leadership group

The Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation (DULF), an Enugu-based Civil Society Organisation, says appointment of new service chiefs is a proactive step in the right direction.

The Executive Director of DULF, Mr Daniel Ukwu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday while reacting to the appointment of four new service chiefs.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, accepted resignation of old service chiefs, while appointing new ones to administer the various military security formations in the country.

Ukwu noted that it was good that fresh hands and ideas were brought in to help solve the protracted security challenges confronting the country.

“It is a good proactive step and in the right direction as the nation contends with myriads of security challenges.

“I believe that fresh hands and ideas are needed now in the country to tackle security challenges, which chief among them is insurgency.

“Let’s see, if these new chiefs would bring lasting solution to insecurity in the country,’’ he said.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed the resignation in a statement in Abuja.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

President Buhari thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he called their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country’’.

He wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the President approved the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

They are Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm. A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The President congratulated the new service chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities. (NAN)