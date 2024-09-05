New Seme customs boss promises consolidation of predecessor’s achievements

Comptroller Kayode Kolade, the newly appointed Controller of Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service

By Raji Rasak



Comptroller Kayode Kolade, the newly appointed Controller of Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has promised to consolidate and improve on the achievements of his predecessors.

The spokesman of the command, SC Abdullahi Hussaini, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Kolade made the promise when he took over the mantle of leadership of the command on Tuesday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kolade took over from Timi Bomodi, who was recently appointed as an Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG).

Speaking shortly after the brief handover ceremony, the new helmsman promised to consolidate and also improve on the achievements of his predecessor.

He expressed confidence in delivering on the responsibility bestowed on him by the management of NCS, having served in different layers of the enforcement settings.

Kolade reiterated his commitment to leverage his long-standing experiences to navigate the complexity of the frontier command, having worked in Seme command before.

The new controller solicited the support and maximum cooperation of officers and men of the command and assured that everyone would be carried along.

He charged officers to always work as a team for the overall interest of the country.

Also speaking, Bomodi thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and the management of the NCS for the opportunity to serve as CAC and his subsequent elevation as Acting ACG.

He appreciated the support and cooperation of officers and stakeholders and urged officers to extend the same to the new CAC.

Bomodi described the deployment of Kolade as strategic and expressed optimism that the command would excel in spite challenges.

The Seme spokesman said the new comptroller is a seasoned customs officer per excellence, and has worked and served in different capacities across several customs formations.

“He has attended courses as a customs representative both within and outside the country.

“He is a recipient of many awards in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

“The most cherished is the commendation letter for outstanding performance in anti-smuggling operations from the Former CGC, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), in 2017.

“He was then, serving as the Coordinator of CGC Strike Force Team Zone ‘ C’ covering South-South and South-East states. (NAN)