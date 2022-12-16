New ‘Sardaunan Katsina’, Amb. Ahmed Rufai for Turbanning

The Katsina Emirate Council has announced the programmes for the installation and Turbanning of the new Sardauna of Katsina, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar

A member of the council told PRNigeria that the new Sardauna, who is the current Director of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will be turbaned on 31st December 2022 at the Emir’s Palace in Katsina.

The Council clarified that the title of Sardauna refers to the Prime Minister, leader of Princes and Commander of the Emirate’s Armed Forces. Furthermore, the Council said the title is bestowed, unsolicited, to the most courageous, most popular, and most deserving of princes. The Council thanked the magnanimity and foresight of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR, who borrowed the title of Sardauna from its Sokoto base, and maintained the integrity of the title throughout history.

The programme of events for the Turbanning will begin with a Charity Polo Tournament on 27th December 2022 at Rubicon Polo and Resorts Centre, Idu, Abuja. This will be followed by a golf tournament at Katsina Golf Club on 28th December 2022. From 29th – 30th December 2022, an inaugural conference with the theme, Tradition and Modernity; Trends and Issues on the History of Katsina, will take place at the Conference Hall of Katsina Motel. The Turbanning ceremony will be presided by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR, at the Emir’s Palace at 10.00am.

The Turbanning ceremony will be followed by the splendid pomp and pageantry reminiscent of the Commander of the Emirate’s Armed Forces. The general public is invited.

By PRNigeria