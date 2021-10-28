New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

October 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said that the revised revenue allocation formula will be ready for submission to the Federal Government by the end 2021.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current review the revenue allocation formula, which is one the major responsibilities of the commission, is coming 28 years after the last one was done in 1992.

The Chairman, RMAFC, Mr Elias Mbam made this known during the public hearing on the review the vertical revenue allocation formula for the Northeast zone held in Gombe.

Mbam stated that the commission was committed to ensuring that the new revenue allocation formula captured the yearnings and developmental aspirations Nigerians.

”The commission conducted similar exercises in other five geo-political zones the country in order to obtain relevant data from relevant agencies for use in the review process.

”The wider engagement stakeholders in the process data gathering was to ensure an all-encompassing and inclusive process,” he said.

He said that studies on fiscal matters relating to allocation federation revenues were also being carried out, adding that the processes were aimed at ensuring that the new revenue formula would be “fair, and equitable.”

He expressed confidence that the participation and contributions in the public hearing would enrich the outcome and assist the commission in coming up with a revenue formula that would be acceptable to majority Nigerians.

The chairman called for support at all levels the review process to ensure that the process was brought to its “logical conclusion.”

While declaring the public hearing open, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Gombe state said that the hearing was apt and timely.

Yahaya said that the hearing would enable them review the challenges economic development and an avenue for “diagnostic review issues confronting revenue generation.”

“I urge resource persons and participants to discuss the issues at stake dispassionately in order to chart a way forward towards achieving the noble objectives this workshop,” he said.

NAN reports that in the current sharing arrangement, the federal government (including special funds) is entitled to 52.68 per cent while state governments  receive 26.72 per cent and local governments are to receive 20.6 per cent.

NAN reports that the federal government’s share 52.68 per cent, 48.68 per cent is further allocated to the consolidated revenue fund (CRF) with another one per cent given to the FCT.

Also, 1.68 per cent is allocated to the development natural resources while one per cent is allotted to the ecological fund as well as 0.5 per cent stabilisation fund.  (NAN)

