New private varsities will uplift education status in Kano – Commissioner

Kano State Government said on Thursday that the recent approval for establishment of three new private universities in the state by the Federal Government would uplift the status of education in the state. Hajiya Mariya Mahmud-Bunkure, the state’s Commissioner of Higher Education, who stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, also said the approval of 20 new universities in the country was `a welcome development’.

“As a Commissioner for Higher Education, this development came as a great news to me, Kano State government and the entire people of the state. “This will really uplift education status in Kano State and Nigeria. It will also compliment the efforts of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on free and compulsory primary to secondary school education. “We say Kudos to all the stakeholders, especially President Muhammad Buhari, Federal Ministry of Education and founders of the universities for their efforts toward this success.

“We pray to have more and more Tertiary Institutions in the state by the grace of God, be it public or private,’’ Mahmud-Bunkure said. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting approved the establishment of 20 new universities in the country. The universities approved in Kano State include; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, and Capital City University. (NAN)