New pope expected to uphold predecessor’s legacies – Lagos archdiocese spokesperson

The Director of Social Communications of Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godono, says newly-elected Pope Leo XIV is expected to continue with the legacies of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

By Uchenna Eletuo

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 years.

Godono told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday that the new Pope was God’s choice.

“Pope Leo XIV is expected to keep the church united and continue to preach peace to the world,” he said.

According to him, the pope is the shepherd of the Catholic Church and an emblem of global peace and peaceful coexistence.

NAN reports that the new pope, born Robert Francis Prevost, emerged in a second round of ballot on Thursday, after the first ballot on Wednesday failed to produce a new pope.

A total of 133 cardinals elected the new pope, who is the first pope born in the U.S. and the first North American Pope.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

The new pope holds B.Sc. in Mathematics (1977), Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union, Chicago (1982), and Licentiate and Doctorate in Canon Law from Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas, Rome (1984, 1987).

He belongs to the Order of St. Augustine. (NAN)