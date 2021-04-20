New Police AIG Zone 5 assumes office

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 Mr Isaac Akinmoyede has assumed office as the new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police charge of Zone 5.

The zone covers Edo and Delta.

Mr Tijani Momoh, Police Public Relations Officer of the zone stated on Tuesday that Akinmoyede resumed work the zone on Monday, April 19.

Akinmoyede was AIG -charge of Zone 17 covering and States before his redeployment as AIG Zone 5.

Momoh stated that Akinmoyede had gone management and professional courses , Ghana and India in the past.

He attended management workshops at Police Staff College, Jos; Civilian Police in Peacekeeping Operations course in Ghana and Information Technology in Law Enforcement course in India.

Akinmoyede also attended Professional Managers course organised by the Nigeria Institute of Management and the Higher Course at the National College, Abuja, where he was made a Fellow. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,