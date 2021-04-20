Mr Isaac Akinmoyede has assumed office as the new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 5.

The zone covers Edo and Delta.

Mr Tijani Momoh, Police Public Relations Officer of the zone stated on Tuesday that Akinmoyede resumed work in the zone on Monday, April 19.

Akinmoyede was AIG in-charge of Zone 17 covering Ondo and Ekiti States before his redeployment as AIG Zone 5.

Momoh stated that Akinmoyede had gone through management and professional courses in Nigeria, Ghana and India in the past.

He attended management workshops at Police Staff College, Jos; Civilian Police in Peacekeeping Operations course in Ghana and Information Technology in Law Enforcement course in India.

Akinmoyede also attended Professional Managers course organised by the Nigeria Institute of Management and the Higher Defence Course at the National Defence College, Abuja, where he was made a Fellow. (NAN)

