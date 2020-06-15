New Plateau FRSC sector commander assumes duty

Share the news













Corps Commander Isaac Akporowho has assumed duty as the Sector Commander, Federal Road Sector Corps (FRSC), Plateau Sector Command.

The command in a statement by Route Commander Andrew Bala, Public Education Officer, said that Akporwho took over from Corps Commander Stella Orakwue who was deployed to Zone RS2HQ, Lagos.

Akporowho, who hailed from Delta, is a graduate of University of Calabar, and University of Jos, where he bagged a law degree (LLB) and Diploma in Public Relations, respectively.

“He also holds a certificate in Leadership at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

“The Commander is an Associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

“He is a seasoned administrator and has held several positions within the Corps.

“He served as the Corps Provost at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja, Corps Commander Operations, Zone 2 Headquarter of FRSC Lagos.

“The Commander was the Corps Commander Research at the Policy, Research and Statistics Department FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja until his present deployment as Sector Commander Plateau Sector Command,” the statement said.

It said the new commander assured the government and good citizens of Plateau of his commitment to reducing road traffic crash and creating safe motoring environment in the state.

He appealed to motorists and all stakeholders to collaborate with the Command in the crucial task ahead.

Akporowho enjoined all citizens to observe the preventive measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the nation and globally.(NAN)

Related