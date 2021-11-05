New Plateau CP promises to adopt intelligence community policing

The new Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Bartholomew Onyeka,says he will adopt intelligence community policing strategy in policing the state.

Onyeka said that the strategy would transcend the law enforcement, embrace human security and development services.

The new commissioner of police who assumed duty on Thursday, stated this in his maiden briefing on Friday in Jos.

He said that policing had to be driven by fore knowledge and guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels.

According to him, policing needs to be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problems solving and community support with a mainstream human security.

Onyeka assured the people of Plateau that the police under his watch would discharge its responsibilities in line with the professional ethics of the force.

He said that human rights violation, corrupt practices, and other unprofessional conducts would not be tolerated.

He also said that under his operational strategies he would put ‘Plateau first’.

“This means that we will be working hand-in-hand with the host communities to promote peace, security and safety of Plateau through dedication, commitment and professionalism.

“This, I designed after a careful study of the security challenges that are prevalent in Plateau which include cattle rustling, armed banditry, reprisal attacks, kidnapping/abduction, culpable homicide and to some extent farmers/herders clash.

“In order to achieve this, my management team and I have commenced the review of the existing crime fighting strategies so that we can meet up with the challenges of modern day policing.

“Our combat readiness, determination and total commitment towards onslaught against vicious crime in partnership with the state government, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders will be greatly improved and sustained,” he said.

The appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He also thanked Gov. Simon Lalong for his warm reception and hospitality. (NAN)

