New perspective on suspension of mining activities on the plateau

By Emmanuel Aziken

The temptation to flex federal muscle following the decision of the Plateau State Government to suspend mining activities in the state has again brought to focus the undercurrents that aggravate Nigeria’s federation.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang moving forward in his determined efforts in lifting Plateau State from the level he met it has been able to translate good governance in diverse sectors including healthcare, road infrastructure, scaling up the welfare of citizen through such incentives as subsidised transportation and the rejuvenation of the agricultural economy in the state.

Farmers have been particularly empowered through the provisions of tractors and the provision of farming inputs that have now revitalised the hopes of local farmers.

Undoubtedly what may have further sharpened the eyes of critical observers in Plateau was the Mutfwang administration’s empowerment of the youth population with knowledge and skill on modern farming practises. This laudable move has won the approbation of the African Development Bank, AfDB which is now partnering with the Plateau State Government to establish a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone.

As a corollary to the agreement with the AfDP is training of youths in agricultural practise including the training of 600 youths under Operation Rainbow for intelligence gathering and sharing.

Farmers in the last 18 months have also been returning to their farms albeit with cautious optimism following the synergy weaved between the state government and the military authorities. The cloud of distrust between the people and the military that existed in the eight years before the advent of the Mutfwang administration has ben eviscerated with an affectionateness that pervades across the citizenry. However, not totally.

Here and there, especially in deep rural areas, the bad guys continue to nibble at the good works of the administration with a threat of pulling down the system.

Nowhere is this threat more manifest than through criminals engaged in illegal mining activities in the state. Because they have failed to get the requisite registration from the Federal Government, these criminals have unfolded themselves through several criminal activities to beat the long arms of the law.

As birds of the same feather flock together, these illegal miners have also congregated with other criminals to exacerbate other illegalities in the state. It is in this wise that Governor Mutfwang following consultations with stakeholders in the state took the decision to suspend all forms of mining activities in the state.

The situation on the Plateau was especially compounded by the fact that the registered miners were grossly overwhelmed by illegal miners who constituted the bulk of those engaged in mining activities in the state. Because they were not registered, they hardly could be checked.

Studies have also shown that the threats to the security of the state are more prevalent in mining areas of the state. It would be recalled that the Federal Government in the same vein towards addressing the spate of banditry similarly banned mining activities in Zamfara State.

Even more, many of these illegal miners are also non-Nigerians.

Given the fact that mining activities are under the exclusive list, it is tempting for constitutional experts to question the decision of the Plateau State Government to suspend mining activities in the state.

However, the fact that Governor Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu have the same goals of economic viability under a peaceful ambience there is bound to be no conflict except war drums coming from the quarter of mischief makers.

Besides the instrumentality of the Land Use Act and his apron as Chief Security Officer of the state, the backing of stakeholders including traditional rulers is also salutary.

There need be no discord on this positive step towards regaining the initiative on mining from the assorted gangs of criminals who have held the state prostrate in the course of their illegalities.

The time is now for Plateau State collaborating with the federal administration to redefine the pace and pattern of mining in the state for the benefit of all.

Emmauel Aziken is publisher of GWG.ng