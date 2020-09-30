New Permanent Secretary of Defence assumes office

Share the news













The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry Defence, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, on Wednesday assumed duties with a pledge to ensure a robust working relationship with members of staff.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Malam Mohammed AbdulKadri, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdulkadri said that the new Permanent Secretary, a seasoned administrator and technocrat, was until his appointment the Director Special Project at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He added that Husseini replaced Alhaji Sabi’u Zakari who retired from active service recently.

According to him, the new Permanent Secretary attended the Nigeria Defence Academy, (NDA) Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Federal College of Arts and Sciences, Suleja, Government Secondary School, Kazaure and Kudu Primary School, Kazaure.

“Hussaini is an expert in administrative affairs, educational planning, community development service delivery, policies and strategic matters, human resources development plans and capacity building among other sterling qualities.

“His work experience spans across various Non-Governmental Organisations, International donor agencies, government ministries, agencies and parastatals.

“He has attended many conferences, workshops and seminars both locally and internationally and he has won many honours and awards of merit.

“He however pledged his commitments to work with the Minister, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda in the fight against insurgency in the country,” he said. (NAN)

