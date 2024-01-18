New Perm. Sec. resumes in FMAPS pledges to drive renewed hope agenda in agric sector

Sequel to the recent deployment of Permanent Secretaries to man various Ministries by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mr. Temitope Peter Fashedemi, on Wednesday, 17 January,2024, resumed duty as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

In a brief handover ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Mr. Temitope Fashedemi thanked the Hon Ministers and the Staff of the Ministry for the warm reception accorded him on his arrival and pledged to drive the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the agriculture sector geared towards achieving food and nutrition security as well as enhance the economic growth of the country.

He stated the agriculture sector is among the top four priority areas of the agenda of the Present Administration in terms food security, job creation, poverty alleviation and economic growth “i am a team player and as a family we are better positioned to achieve the mandate of the Ministry”.

The Permanent Secretary tasked the directors on the need to support the ministers to achieve their mandate in the ministry which is to achieve food sufficiency and boost the economic.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Alade assured the incoming Permanent Secretary of the total support, loyalty and commitment of management and staff of the Ministry.























Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

