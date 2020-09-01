New Perm. Sec. assumes office in Transportation Ministry

Dr Magdalene Ajani, newly posted Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation has assumed office in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Eric Ojiekwe the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ojiekwe said that Ajani took over from Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Husseini Adamu at a ceremony in Abuja.

He quoted her as saying that good service delivery was critical to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, calling for efficient and effective service delivery in the transportation sector.

“The Ministry has a critical role to play, as a service provider we either provide or fail to provide,” Ajani said.

She, however, enjoined all staff to operate towards realisation of the ministry’s mandate and urged Directors of the ministry to gear up for hard work.

“It is time to think outside the box, do things differently and achieve better results,” Ajani said.

She also emphasised the need for all staff in the Ministry to be computer literate.

Earlier, Adamu said Ajani’s assumption of office would provide the direction needed to move the ministry forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ajani was the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategy, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation before the new posting.(NAN)