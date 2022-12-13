New online admission, communication: JAMB trains tertiary institutions in N/West platforms 

By Mustapha Yauri

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has trained over 300 participants in the North West on its newly introduced online platforms to improve communication and ease admission process at tertiary institutions.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, declared this at the opening of the training in Zaria on Monday.

The training was themed: “Intensive training and automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB regulatory agencies and Institutions in the North-West” region.

Oloyede, who attended the meeting via Zoom platform, explained that the training was to enlighten institutions and regulatory agencies on the use of the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS) and Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) platforms.

He, therefore, enjoined the institutions to take advantage of the platforms to communicate, adding that the platform has provided a seamless synergy between the key stakeholders in the sector.

Oloyede said the new platform has made the process shorter, faster and easier for all stakeholders and breaks the jinx of tedious bureaucracy associated with the old system.

Earlier, Prof. Kabir Bala, the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, said the training would avail the participants the opportunity to interface with other stakeholders to address the grey areas affecting JAMB admission processes.

Bala, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Prof. Danladi Ameh, said the platform would reduce cost and hasten effective service delivery, adding the platform will help institutions to avoid tedious journeys to Abuja.

Mr Aliyu Yakubu of Admissions Department, JAMB, who spoke on the technical aspect of IBASS and CAPS, said they were upgraded to serve as communication platforms beside their normal functions.

He said that initially the board received correspondences from NUC, NCCE and NBTE manually (hardcopy), thereby making the admission process slower, adding that the platforms link the regulatory agencies, JAMB and the tertiary institutions across the country.

Yakubu said the training was to demonstrate and encourage tertiary institutions in the region on effective use of the online platforms.

The participants, who were mainly Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, Provosts Registrars and admission officers, were drawn across the seven states of the zone.

The states are Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara. (NAN)