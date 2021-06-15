New Ondo NSCDC Commandant promises to uphold corps’ plans, programmes

Mr Hammed Abodunrin, the new Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State, says he will uphold the plans and programmes of the corps.

Abodunrin, transferred from Ogun Command, replaced Mr Edenabu Eweka, who has been redeployed to Lagos State Command.

He said this will be done by enhancing the capacity building and human resource development of personnel through continuous training and re-training with improved staff welfare.

Addressing officers and men of the command, Abodunrin promised to work with the state government and collaborate with other sister agencies and all critical stakeholders to make the state a safer haven for the dwellers.

“A new Sheriff is in town, all criminal minded persons should either relocate or face the full wrath of the law,” the new commandant said.

In his remarks, Eweka thanked the officers and men of the state command for their dedication and cooperation during his tenure in office.

“I must sincerely appreciate the Heads of Departments, Units, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and the entire officers and men for their unflinching supports in the past seven and half months of being your commandant.

“My advice to you is that you should double your level of cooperation with your new boss,” Eweka said. (NAN)