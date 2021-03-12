New NYSC state coordinator assumes duty in A/Ibom

Mrs Chinyere Ekwe has assumed duty as 18th State Coordinator of Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom.Ekwe, who was transferred from NYSC Directorate Headquarters, took over from Mr Julius Amusan, who has been redeployed to

headquarters.Ekwe’s assumption of office is contained in statement issued by Mr Linus Edor, Director, Public Unit, NYSC in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Friday.Edor said that until her appointment, Ekwe was Deputy Director, Empowerment, Skills Acquisition and Enterprenureship Development (SAED) Department, NYSC .He said Amusan in his handover , welcomed Ekwe to state, assuring her that she was in good hands as staff of NYSC Akwa Ibom had diligently served NYSC well during his time.

On her part, Ekwe commended Amusan for display of good leadership quality and pledged her readiness to justify the confidence reposed on her by management that considered her worthy of the appointment.Ekwe, a 1992 English from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, joined the service in 1998. (NAN)

