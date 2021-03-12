Mrs Chinyere Ekwe has assumed duty as the 18th State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom.Ekwe, who was transferred from NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja took over from Mr Julius Amusan, who has been redeployed to the

headquarters.Ekwe’s assumption of office is contained in statement issued by Mr Linus Edor, Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, NYSC in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Friday.Edor said that until her appointment, Ekwe was the Deputy Director, Empowerment, Skills Acquisition and Enterprenureship Development (SAED) Department, NYSC Abuja.He said Amusan in his handover note, welcomed Ekwe to the state, assuring her that she was in good hands as staff of NYSC Akwa Ibom had diligently served NYSC well during his time.

On her part, Ekwe commended Amusan for display of good leadership quality and pledged her readiness to justify the confidence reposed on her by management that considered her worthy of the appointment.Ekwe, a 1992 English graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, joined the service in 1998. (NAN)

