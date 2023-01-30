New NYSC D-G pledges to improve security, welfare of staff, youth corps members

By Folasade Akpan

The new Director-General, National Youth Service Corps

(NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has pledged to improve security, welfare of youth corps

members and staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation.

He made the pledge on Monday in Abuja at the official handover of the baton of office to him by the out-gone

acting Director-General, Mrs Christy Uba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed takes over as the 22nd director-general of the scheme.

Ahmed also said that his administration would focus on providing an enabling environment for research and development

for the advancement of the scheme.

He added that “strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the scheme,

enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance are areas of focus.

“Also, deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“I, therefore, solicit the cooperation of members of staff and stakeholders to enable us to move the scheme to higher level of achievements.

“I assure you that I will not only sustain the high tempo but collectively, we will take the scheme to greater heights.’’

Ahmed also assured that the NYSC would always make the country proud, adding that participation in national assignments would be exemplary.

Born in Katarko, Kaduna State, the new NYSC boss obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education (History) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He started his career in the Nigerian Army Education Corps as a lieutenant on July 5, 1997 and held several positions.

Uba, the outgone acting director-general, assured Ahmed of staff and management’s cooperation to enable him to succeed.

She said “we are conscious of the tasking nature of the NYSC operations.

“However, our experiences, loyalty and love for the job will always be brought to bear in surmounting challenges, as well as

ensuring success in all undertakings.

“It is gratifying to note that you are in a familiar terrain, having served as military assistant to former director-general of the scheme.

“I am confident that the experience gained in your previous assignment here, and the cordial relationship already

established with members of staff will facilitate your success as you steer the affairs of this noble organisation.

“It is my prayer that the almighty God guides and protects you as you step in for this important national assignment.”

NAN reports that Uba, the Director, Information and Communications Technology, took over as acting director-general on Nov. 22, 2022.

This was after the removal of Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, six months after he assumed office.

Uba made history as the first female director-general of the scheme since its establishment 50 years ago. (NAN)