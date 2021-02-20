New NUJ Lagos Council exco seeks Badagry Akran’s royal blessings

The newly-elected executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu-Toyi 1, to receive royal blessings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates of the Lagos Council who were embarking on a visit to the Council’s radio site at Ajido, Badagry, deemed it fit to pay homage to the paramount ruler of Badagry.

While receiving the delegation, the Baale of Topo, Chief Olorundami Avoseh, one of the Akran’s chiefs, said that the traditional ruler would turn 85 years in next few months having been on the throne for almost 45 years.

NAN reports that the Akran is the Vice Chairman of Obas and Chiefs in Lagos State.

NAN also reports that the King is a journalist par excellence, who worked with New Nigerian Newspapers before his installation as a traditional ruler.

The Akran, who happily received the documents for the project, offered prayers of unity, longlife and prosperity for the team.

“The job you do is a good one and God will help you all,” he said.

He likened Badagry to U.S. as residents of Badagry town are from different parts of the world.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, said the history of journalism in Nigeria would be incomplete without a mention of the Akran of Badagry.

He described Badagry as a tourism destination with massive tourism potential.

Ajayi further noted that the establishment of a radio station by NUJ Lagos Council would further give Badagry a face lift and create employment opportunities.

He added that the media would be effectively used to woo investors and attract tourists from all over the world to Badagry. (NAN)