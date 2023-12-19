New NSIB boss assumes duty, pledges transparency, accountability

The newly appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Alex Badeh, has pledged transparency and accountability to earn and build trust.

Badeh made the pledge while addressing the management staff of the bureau in Abuja upon his assumption of duty during the handover ceremony.

According to him, efforts will be made to uphold highest standards and professionalism under his leadership.

“Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of our commitment to safety at NSIB.

“Under my leadership, we will strive to uphold the highest standards and professionalism at every level.

“This includes keeping the public informed, engaging in meaningful dialogue, and holding ourselves accountable for our actions; this is how we earn and build trust.

“Furthermore, strict adherence to established standard operating policies, procedures, and protocols is mandatory for everyone involved.

“This obligation extends not only to NSIB staff but also to our valued partners in the transport sector.”

Badeh also promised steadfast commitment to excellence, inter-agency and inter-sector collaboration, utmost transparency and accountability and promoting safety awareness, sensitisation and education.

He said he would harness the power of data, technology, and human ingenuity to build a future where every journey was undertaken with peace of mind, every mile traversed with the assurance of a safe return.

“I see a future where Nigerian skies are the safest in Africa, our trains glide seamlessly across the land, our waterways are traversed with confidence, and every journey, by any mode, is undertaken with the utmost assurance of safety.

“My vision for the NSIB is to be an agency defined not by the tragedies we investigate, but by the transformative advancements in transport safety that we inspire.

“We will not simply react to accidents; we will proactively prevent them from occurring,” he said.

Earlier, the outgoing NISIB Director-General, Mr Akin Olateru, who thanked the staff for a mutual working relationship, urged them to work in love with the new DG as they did for him.

Olateru said he thanked God Almighty for giving him the grace to bow out of the service safe and sound.

“This Journey started Jan. 17, 2017; I personally went through so much because this job is not an easy one; so, I don’t envy the incoming director-general.

“I lost my marriage; I received death threats many times because I was trying to do the right thing.

“That is why it is very important to thank God for this journey and to thank the entire team that I have worked directly or indirectly with,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja

