New NSCDC Commandant assumes office in Oyo

The new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Mr Adaralewa Michael, has assumed office.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the corps Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluwole Olusegun, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Michael took over from Commandant Iskilu Akinsanya, who has been redeployed to Delta State Command as the new commandant.

Michael, according to the statement, has met with the officers and heads of departments and units enjoining them to be disciplined and dedicated to duty.

He said that this was necessary in order to rid the state of all forms of criminality and for peace and tranquillity.

The commandant warned criminal elements in Oyo State to vacate the state.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders in the state to enable him to succeed like his predecessor.

Michael said that his deployment to Oyo State Command was to continue the good work so far done by the former commandant.

NAN reports that Michael was formerly Commandant, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Department at the National Headquarters before his redeployment to Oyo Command.

In his farewell message, Akinsanya thanked the government and good people of Oyo State for their support and encouragement accorded him while in the state.

He appealed to them to extend the same hand of love to his successor. (NAN)