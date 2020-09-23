New NSCDC Commandant assumes duty in Minna

Mr Haruna Zurmi, the new Commandant of the Niger Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assumed duty in Minna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASCI Nasiru Abdullahi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Minna.

According to him, Zurmi takes over from Mr George Edem who has been redeployed to Edo as Commandant.