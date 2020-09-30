New NSCDC commandant assumes duty in Lagos State

 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has  deployed Mr Paul Ayeni as the  new Commandant of Lagos State Command.

Ayeni took over from Mr  iskil Makinde, the outgoing Lagos NSCDC commandant that assumed office on Aug. 17 and  had been redeployed to the Kwara  Command.

This is contained in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, on Wednesday in Lagos and released to newsmen.

According to the statement, Ayeni until his new deployment to Lagos  was the Commandant in  charge of Zone D based in Niger.

Bada-Okoli said that at  the handing over ceremony held at the Lagos Command headquarters , the outgoing Commandant, Makinde,  appreciated the corps for the cooperation he received while he was in charge of Lagos.

The outgoing Commandant also  thanked God and the Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana, for the opportunity to serve as Lagos NSCDC boss, Bada-Okoli  said.

“I also thank God for  the achievements recorded during my brief stay at the Command.

“I also thank the State government for the enabling environment to carry out my duties,” the PRO  quoted Makinde as saying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bada – Okoli said that the new Commandant  of NSCDC  in Lagos State, Mr Paul Ayeni, also promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Commandant-General.

“I promise to carry out the roles and duties of the Corps as entrenched in the act establishing the Corps.

” These include: the  protection of critical national infrastructure, crisis management, registration, training, licensing and monitoring of private guard companies among others

“ I will work closely with the relevant stakeholders in preventing crimes and  bringing criminal activities  to the barest minimum in Lagos State, “ the spokesman quoted Ayeni as saying.

Ayeni admonished the personnel of the Command to exhibit humility, integrity in service delivery, respect stipulated rules and regulations of the Corps . (NAN)


