New NSCDC commandant assumes duty in Lagos State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Paul Ayeni as the new Commandant of Lagos State Command.

Ayeni took over from Mr iskil Makinde, the outgoing Lagos NSCDC commandant that assumed office on Aug. 17 and had been redeployed to the Kwara Command.

This is contained in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, on Wednesday in Lagos and released to newsmen.

According to the statement, Ayeni until his new deployment to Lagos was the Commandant in charge of Zone D based in Niger.

Bada-Okoli said that at the handing over ceremony held at the Lagos Command headquarters , the outgoing Commandant, Makinde, appreciated the corps for the cooperation he received while he was in charge of Lagos.

The outgoing Commandant also thanked God and the Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana, for the opportunity to serve as Lagos NSCDC boss, Bada-Okoli said.

“I also thank God for the achievements recorded during my brief stay at the Command.

“I also thank the State government for the enabling environment to carry out my duties,” the PRO quoted Makinde as saying.

Bada – Okoli said that the new Commandant of NSCDC in Lagos State, Mr Paul Ayeni, also promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Commandant-General.

“I promise to carry out the roles and duties of the Corps as entrenched in the act establishing the Corps.

” These include: the protection of critical national infrastructure, crisis management, registration, training, licensing and monitoring of private guard companies among others

“ I will work closely with the relevant stakeholders in preventing crimes and bringing criminal activities to the barest minimum in Lagos State, “ the spokesman quoted Ayeni as saying.

Ayeni admonished the personnel of the Command to exhibit humility, integrity in service delivery, respect stipulated rules and regulations of the Corps . (NAN)

