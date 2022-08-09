New NSCDC Commandant assumes duty in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bauchi State Command, Mr James Ameh, has assumed duty.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the command, SC Garkuwa Adamu, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Ameh appreciated his predecessor Mr Nurudeen Abdullahi, who was transferred to the NSCDC Headquarters Abuja, and thanked him for his advice.

He warned the personnel against “eye service and gossips”, adding that they should rather commit themselves to the execution of the corps’ mandate.

The commandant solicited for cooperation to build the corps in line with the dreams, vision and yearnings of the Commandant-General of reviving, restructuring and rejuvenating the corps.(NAN)

