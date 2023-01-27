New notes: Ganduje calls for extension

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for the new notes from Jan. 31 deadline.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mohammed Garba on Friday, Ganduje empathised with the people over the prevailing hardship as a result of the policy of the CBN new policy on redesigned naira notes which went into circulation.

Ganduje called on the Federal Government to extend the deadline set by the apex bank on Naira notes due to unavailability of the new notes for the people.

He explained that the state government was deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy which had affected the people, especially poor Nigerians, due to its timing and short transition period.

He assured that the state government was making effort to collaborate with other stakeholders to see to the extension of the transition period set for withdrawal of the old notes and issuance of enough new ones to the people.

On the current fuel shortage, the Ganduje urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the commodity to Nigerians.

The governor urged people in the state to remain calm as appropriate measures would be taken to ameliorate the situations. (NAN)