New NIS Comptroller pledges to combat migrants smuggling in Jigawa

The newly appointed Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Jigawa, Mr Tahir Musa, says he will rejig the command’s operations in order to combat migrants smuggling

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The newly appointed Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Jigawa, Mr Tahir Musa, says he will rejig the command’s operations in order to combat migrants smuggling in the state.

Musa made the promise in his address on Monday in Dutse shortly after assuming office.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the warm welcome I received in Jigawa State, and also want to assure the public that I will dedicate myself and also contribute my quota in making the state safe and secure.

“My windows are open to cooperate with all relevant stakeholders and the general public to achieve this specified objective,” Musa said.

He reiterated his commitment to enhancing border security and immigration control in the state that shares borders with Niger Republic.

The comptroller also stressed the need for service delivery and stakeholders engagement to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies, as well as promoting the culture of transparency and accountability.

He appealed for renewed support and cooperation from residents and other stakeholders in the fight against smuggling of migrants and irregular migration. (NAN)