New NEMA DG assumes office, promises to be fair to all

AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd), newly appointed Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), assumed duty on Wednesday with a promise to be fair to all.

Muhammed, who was received by directors of the agency at its Abuja headquarters, said he would focus on repositioning the Agency to meet its statutory mandate, promising to collaborate with relevant stakeholders.

He called on the staff of the agency to remain committed to their work and ensure team work with everyone carried along.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Muhammed on April 30, 2020. He replaces Mr Mustapha Maihaja.

Muhammed, a former Chief of Policy and Plans at the Nigerian Air Force, holds a prestigious national and international flying license and is a recipient of several distinguished military service honours. (NAN)