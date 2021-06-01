The newly appointed Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ahmed Habib, has pledged to strive to create frontiers that would make the management of emergencies in Nigeria easier and effective.

Habib made the pledge in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Gimba Mohammed, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The new director-general is highly appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the appointment.

“I will maintain the commendable work my predecessor has been doing and also strive to create frontiers that will make the management of emergencies in Nigeria easier and effective,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 31, approved the appointment of Habib as the new Director-General of NEMA.

Habib, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took over from retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, who has assumed a new responsibility as the Chairman of the newly-established National Senior Citizens Centre.

Muhammed only served for one year, having been appointed on April 30, 2020.

Habib is expected to serve for an initial period of four years.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

