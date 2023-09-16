New NCS controller in Katsina tasks officers on professionalism

By Abbas Bamalli

Mr Muhammad Umar, the newly deployed Customs Area Controller (CAC), in Katsina State, has charged officers and men of the command to imbibe the highest standard of professionalism and work ethics.

Umar, according to a statement on Friday in Katsina, gave the charge while addressing officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Katsina command.

The CAC thanked the Acting Controller General of the Customs (CGC), Mr Bashir Adewale, for the privilege given to him to serve the country through his new posting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar took over as the Customs Area Controller from his predecessor Compt. M. N. Musa on Sept. 13.

NAN further reports that the acting CGC, recently appointed and deployed some management staff and Comptrollers for optimal operational efficiency in the service.

According to the statement, before Umar’s promotion to the rank of Comptroller, he was once an acting comptroller special duties at the headquarters Abuja.

“He also served as substantive controller of Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue, Kano, and Jigawa States.

“Until his present posting, he was Comptroller Admin at the Zonal Headquarters, Zone ‘B’ Kaduna,” the statement added. (NAN)

