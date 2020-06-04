New NASS Workers’ condition of service: Gbajabiamila denies issuing letter

Share the news













Speaker of the House of Representatives has denied issuing a letter endorsing the new NASS workers’ condition of service.

Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, said in a statement Wednesday that there was no time his boss directed the issuance of such letter from his office.

Lasisi’s statement said, “The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.

“The Speaker also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter. “

