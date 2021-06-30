New NACC President pledges to strengthen Nigeria/America trade relations

Dame Adebola Williams, newly elected President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), has pledged to strengthen trade relations between Nigeria and the United States of America.



Williams made the pledge at the Chamber’s 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and investiture ceremony on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that the step would help to shore up Nigeria’s exports indices.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United States of America stands as Nigeria’s second largest trading partner with $1.48 billion imports from Nigeria, after China.



Williams said she would strive to boost activities and schemes aimed at enabling members of the chamber to package their products for exports to the United States of America.



She urged government to continue to expand efforts at revitalising Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).



This, she said was to enable them to recoup their losses as global economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



The NACC president said that the newly sworn-in executives were also committed to repairing the damages caused by the pandemic to the chamber and its activities.



“The pandemic has done some havoc on the activities of the Chamber, so we would start off by trying to repair these damages to close the gaps it created, especially by resuming some of our physical activities.



“As a new team, we would watch, look at the policies and understand how they line up with what government is doing, and see how we can interface with government by providing appropriate guidelines, particularly for the MSME.



“Also, for the chamber, our top priority is aimed at encouraging our members with some of our many schemes, to enable them package their products properly for exports.



“They must see what they are deriving from being members,” she said.



In his remarks, the immediate past President of the Chamber, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe, said that the committees during his tenure discharged their duties with every sense of commitment and professionalism.



Akomolafe said that local and international networks were widened during his administration, with the chamber collaborating with Diaspora African Inc, a Washington based Non- governmental Organisation.



The NGO is committed to facilitating the return of African Americans to Nigeria and other African countries for tourism, business and emigration.



He said that the venture was capable of generating billions of dollars to the Nigerian economy in the nearest future.

The immediate past president said that the establishment of a Nigerian Federal Credit Union in the USA was in the pipeline.

He said that in recognition of the Chamber’s need to expand its network base for better outreach and increased public engagement, a new chapter was inaugurated in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in 2020.



“Accordingly, the Chamber now has two Chapters in the United States (Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia). These are in addition to the existing eight Chapters in Nigeria, cutting across all geographical zones of the country.



“It is noteworthy that this event marks the last time I will be chairing the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting as the National President.

“Thus, I will therefore like to specially thank the leadership of these committees for their time and dedication in sustaining the aims and aspirations of my administration.

“I also thank our friends and colleagues at both the US Commercial Sections of the US Embassy and USAID.

“I appreciate the heads of our Embassy and Consulates in the United States for their collaboration and support,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...