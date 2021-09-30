New Managing Director of PPMC, Isiaku Abdullahi, a game changer – Group

The Northern Professional Network, has described the newly appointed Managing Director of PPMC as a go-getter, who possesses immense attributes required to sustain and expand the ongoing reforms in the NNPC.

The Chairman of the Network, Hamid Ardo, who made the remarks in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, commended the GMD of NNPC on the new wave of transparency and reforms being implemented to reposition the Corporation.

“We have been watching the career progression of Mr. Abdullahi for some time and he has proved beyond reasonable doubt his capacity and competence in financial management and public administration.

“As a Group General Manager, Accounts of the NNPC, he has supported the GMD in the renewed effort to ensure transparency in the hitherto opaque corporation,” he said.

He is confident that with Isiaku Abdullahi at the helm of PPMC, the all round availability of petroleum products in the country is guaranteed.

“PPMC is the artery of the nation’s economy because energy availability, sustainability and distribution are key factors in driving the nation’s economy. As such, Mr. Kyari made the right choice in appointing Mr. Isiaku Abdullahi as the MD having even served on the board of the Organisation, which all-year round fuel availability to drive the economy,” he said.

He described the new MD as a man of vision, who will bring his immense wealth of experience to bear on managing to PPMC to attain NNPC constitutional responsibility in ensuring energy availability at all time.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...