‘New loan should focus on Ajaokuta Steel Project’ -Attah

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to implement his government’s industrialization Agenda by reviving the Ajaokuta Steel project.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja recently, Mohammed Bougei Attah, Project Director, NGO Network stated that the best way to lift Nigeria out of poverty is by industrialisation.

Attah, who is the National Secretary of the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda called on the Federal Government to as a matter of national interest consider utilizing the proposed loan request before the National Assembly on pragmatic national projects such as the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.



In his view, loans are good provided they are invested on national concerns like roads, power, health and others areas that are challenging to the ongoing efforts at industrialization.



Ajaokuta Steel Company if revived with such subtle loan under the current request will no doubt have impact on the Nigeria economy for years, and the people will be happy for it.



While urging the Lawmakers to consider approving the loan request due to the positive utilization of previous loans by this administration, Attah however advised the lawmakers to include Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited as a priority in the need for this loan. “This will guarantee future repayment”.



He affirmed that preparation is at the top gear for the November conference.

