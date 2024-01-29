New Lagos Airport shouldn’t be a threat to FAAN – Aviation Expert

The coming of a new airport announced by Lagos State Government shouldn’t have any negative impact on the operations of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says an aviation expert , Mr Nuhu Adam.

Mr. Adam, Managing Partner, TMSS Consultings, who made this assertion in an interview with Daily Independent said in fact the coming of Lekki Airport would be a game changer in aviation sector

He said, “There is no doubt that the airport revenue comes from two major sources: Aeronautical revenue comes from charges imposed on airlines and aircraft operations, including landing fees, aircraft parking fees, passenger fees, and fuel sales while non-aeronautical revenue from terminal concessions, including retail shops, restaurants, and duty-free stores.

“A new airport coming on board in a city like Lagos shouldn’t have much impact if the management of the airport scale up and prioritizes its business operations strategies.

“The focus should be a better services delivery in a competitive environment for an earned revenue.

The aviation expert, noted, “However, the coming on board of Lekki Airport will be a game changer for the aviation ecosystem in Lagos depending on the scope of business operations of the proposed airport. For example a privately owned and operated international airport in Lagos with business focus on maintenance base with it value – chain (business aviation,FBO etc) driven by Free Zone concept will attract investment faster than the bureaucratic headwind model of government owned airports currently in place.

“Secondly, a pax processing airport especially domestic will likely have legal encumbrances with a current operator in Lagos FAAN concession terminal.

Responding to a question whether Lagos truly needs a new airport, Adam said, “Yes. Lagos really needs additional airports. A lot of factors have to be considered though. But let me limit my opinion to the economic drivers. An airport may be both a commercial service and a cargo service airport. I don’t have the details of the proposed Lekki airport, but for me, Lagos needs a reliever airport.

“Reliever Airports are airports designated by relevant authorities to relieve congestion at Commercial Service Airports and to provide improved general aviation access to the overall community. These may be publicly or privately-owned..

“In case of Lagos, a reliever airport is overdue. With the emerging commercial and industrial activities in Lekki axis,

the airport will be a vital outlet not only for commercial and cargo flights but for flight training, military, search and rescue operations, and corporate and recreational flying,” Adam said

