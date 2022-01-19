New Kwara Youth Commissioner pledges favourable environment

The newly appointed Kwara Commissioner for Youth Development, Mrs Jamila Bake, on Wednesday promised to sustain a friendly working relationship with members of staff.

Bake made the promise during her maiden meeting with management and staff of the ministry.

She urged the Heads of the various Departments to support her with their maximum cooperation.

The commissioner assured them of her unflinching efforts towards the success of the ministry in line with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s vision to improve youth development in the state.

She emphasised that the cooperation of the Heads of the Departments and the workers was crucial to the realisation of the ministry’s mandate.

Bake thanked AbdulRazaq for giving her the opportunity to serve as a member of the state’s cabinet while promising to do everything within her capacity to ensure effective delivery.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Iyabo Banire, who had earlier welcomed the commissioner, assured her of their suppport and cooperation.

Banire pledged her loyalty to the success of the new commissioner, adding that the fact that Bake is a youth is an added advantage which would give her an edge.

She said being a youth would give the commissioner the opportunity to relate with them effectively, thereby enhancing youth development as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bake emerged during AbdulRazaq’s cabinet reshuffling and appointment of new hands into his government. (NAN)

