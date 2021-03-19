New Kwara Fuji music leaders pledges better society

The newly elected the Fuji Musicians Association Nigeria (FUMAN), Chapter, have pledged to build a better society through music. The Governor the association, King Jamiu Aloba, made the promise in Ilorin on Friday while speaking with journalists.He said that Fuji musicians were society builders through the composition their music, which awake the spirit the listeners to be positive in their thinking.Aloba also pledged to collaborate with the government at all levels to promote Fuji music and encourage upcoming musicians.He said the time has come for Nigerians to wake up calls to patriotic values in a manner that all citizens know their rightful duties and responsibilities to the nation and fellow human beings through music.

 The FUMAN governor said that it was painful that musicians nowadays have abandoned their social responsibility advising the people and government about roles to play.“I not saying that ‘saje’ music wrong entirely, but we need to put the nation building first and speak on national and state issues when it necessary.“Unfortunately many of our musicians prefer to just entertain the people, even when they know that all not well,”

he said.Aloba expressed his resolve to make a difference in the Fuji music and as well partner with journalists to sensitise Fuji musicians on their responsibilities to the public and upcoming generation.He lamented the decadence in the society, blaming it on the refusal of musicians to speak up and parents’ reluctance to caution their children and wards where necessary. The governor urged parents, government and religious to preserve the values of Africa by emulating what was good in the white man’s culture and sticking to the moral values in the interest of the future of our country.“We cannot totally abandon our rich culture and start embracing European culture.“It a misplaced priority. Let parents train their children and act as watchdog them for a better future,” he said.The Fuji maestro cautioned musicians from being partisan politicians and stop acting like hypocrites by singing praises of nonperforming government or politicians all because of money.“As Musicians, it not normal for us to play politics with our music and ignore the suffering of the masses, but to criticise government constructively as partners and not as enemies.

“If we speak the truth without political bias, no government will accuse us of working for their opposition.“Let us behave like the light of the society and stop being selfish and blind to our people’s suffering,” he urged. (NAN)

