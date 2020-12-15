New Kano speaker denies defection rumour

Mr Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, the new Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly has denied speculations that some lawmakers were planning to defect from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibrahim-Chidari said this while briefing newsmen shortly after he was sworn in as the new Speaker on Tuesday, following the resignation of Mr Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

Garba-Garfasa, alongside two other Principal Officers on Monday, resigned their positions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were speculations that Garba-Garfasa and other 13 lawmakers were planning to defect to PDP.