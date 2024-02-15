Thursday, February 15, 2024
New Jigawa IPAC chairman promises to fight hate speech

By Favour Lashem
 Alhaji Murtala Musa, the new Jigawa Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has promised to fight hate speech and ensure unity among stakeholders in the state.
Musa said this in his acceptance speech shortly after his election and swearing in at the state headquartres of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Dutse on Thursday.


He promised to ensure issues based campaigns devoid of personal attacks among others.
The chairman also promised to focus on promoting unity among political parties in the state through open door policy and sensitization workshops.
Musa also promised to provide a permanent secretariat for the organization before the end of his tenure.


Earlier, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Isaac Chigizie, described the election as free, fair and transparent.
Chigizie added that committee had insisted on obeying rules and regulations in the conduct of the election.


“The election was conducted for nine positions, out of which eight were unopposed. It is the only the position of the publicity secretary that two people contested for and Malam Kabiru Muhammad defeated Malam Ismaila Usman with 15 against three votes,” Chigizie said.
Others elected were Malam Alhassa Umar, Vice Chairman, Adamu Isah, Secretary, Mr Nura Safiyanu, Treasurer, Alhaji Awwal Ahmad, Organizing Secretary and Kabiru Muhammad, Publicity Secretary. (NAN)

