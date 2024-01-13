New Interior Ministry Perm. Sec. assumes duty

The newly-appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishatu Ndayako, on Friday assumed duty, pledging to work with the members of staff to deliver on the mandate of the ministry.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, on Friday in Abuja.

Ndayako, having been briefed by Director, General Services in the ministry, Dr Peter Egbodo, on a well-trained and dedicated management and staff, urged members of staff to work closely and ensure good working relationships.

According to her, this will go a long way to deliver on the 8-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu led-administration.

She said it was a rare privilege to be appointed to serve her country in the capacity of Permanent Secretary.

Ndayalo pledged to deliver on her new tasks while seeking the support of the members of staff of the ministry to take it to a greater height.

The new permanent secretary thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding her worthy of the appointment and subsequent posting to the ministry.

Ndayako also promised to do her best in making sure that the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the present administration comes to fruition in the discharge of her responsibilities to Nigerians.

She thanked the member of staff as well as the management team for the warm reception accorded her and her entourage.

The permanent secretary also appreciated members of her family who accompanied her to the ministry, led by her husband, retired AVM Haruna Muhammed for his support.

Earlier, Egbodo congratulated her on her deployment to the ministry, saying that the ministry played a very critical role in the internal security architecture of the country with enormous challenges.

He added that the confidence the Federal Government had on her and her track records evidently showed that she was not new to the challenges that come with the office.

The director assured Ndayako that she was meeting with well-trained civil servants who know their responsibilities in the discharge of the ministry’s mandates. (NAN)

By Yahaya Isah

