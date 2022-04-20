New Ikom bridge, testament of Pres. Buhari’s leadership qualities – APC Lobby Group

The Youth Lobby Group of the Cross River All Progressive Congress (APC), has said that the construction of the new Ikom Bridge is a testament of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership qualities.

Speaking on the construction of the new bridge on Wednesday in Ikom, Asuquo Ekpenyong, a stalwart of the group, said the bridge is one of the most important investments in the South-South.

The new 1.2-kilometer-long Ikom bridge was constructed by the Federal Government to replace the old bridge constructed over 60 years ago by the Gen. Yakubu Gowon-led administration.

Asuquo, who is the Commissioner for Finance in Cross River, said the bridge is a remarkable piece of investment that connects the south to the northern part of the country.

“This bridge has made the movement of tankers and other articulated vehicles coming from southern Cross River to the central and northern parts of the state easy.

“Also, before now, vehicles from Cross River go through the south-eastern states to access the northern parts of the nation but with this bridge that is a thing of the past, cutting travel time.

“Apart from investing in the Ikom bridge, the Federal Government at the moment is dualizing the Odukpani/Itu road that is very important for the southern states, especially Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“They have also completed the construction of the US$38 million Mfum/Bermenda Bridge that connects Nigeria to Southern Cameroon through Cross River and putting in billions in the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

“These infrastructures are life wires of the eastern and southern states of the nation,” he said.

He noted that while people say development follows votes, that principle has failed in Cross River with the level of infrastructural investment ongoing in the state.

He asserted that for 16 years, successive administrations abandoned projects in the state despite the fact that the party in power nationally was also in power in Cross River.

“Even though Cross River was not an APC state, the APC-led Federal Government kept sentiments aside and did what was best for the Nigerian people.

“This is a testament to the leadership of Buhari and the competence of the Minister of Works Mr. Babatunde Fashiola, and his team in the Ministry of Works.

“I think that with the level of investment that has been put in place, the people of Cross River should start considering APC in the forthcoming general election,” he stated.

He called on residents of the state to join and support the party, adding “If they could do all these for Cross River, which is a non-APC state, imagine how much more they would do when they truly vote for the party. (NAN)

