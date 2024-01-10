New ICPC Boss, Aliyu pledges to deploy advanced technology

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC) Musa Adamu Aliyu has said the commission will utilize technology in tackling the menace of corruption ravaging the country.

The decisive fight against corruption in Nigeria has become necessary considering recent developments in the nation:s political sphere, where many political appointees of the recent past and present administrations are facing allegations of corruption bordering on embezzlement of public funds meant to carter for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking at his inaugural press interaction on Wednesday in Abuja, the newly appointed ICPC Chairman said deploying advanced technology in tackling corruption will help the commission’s drive to nip corruption in bud.

He said, “It is with great honor and a profound sense of responsibility that I address you today as the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). I am privileged to stand before this esteemed assembly of journalists, who play a crucial role in shaping our nation’s discourse and upholding the tenets of democracy.

“As I embark on this journey, I am deeply committed to realizing a vision for Nigeria where the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency are not mere ideals, but are deeply woven into the very fabric of our society. This vision aligns seamlessly with the resolute stance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against corruption. The President’s actions and policies underscore a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption, reinforcing our collective resolve to foster an environment where ethical conduct and probity are the norm.

“Innovation is key in our ongoing battle against corruption. We are in an era where technology has revolutionized the way we live and work. As such, the ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into our operational framework.

“From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies”

Aliyu pointed out that the fight against corruption demands a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach, transcending the capabilities of any single entity.

“As the new Chairman of the ICPC, a key focus of my tenure will be to foster such collaboration, recognizing that corruption’s multifaceted nature affects every level of society. Our strategy involves engaging diverse stakeholders – the media, civil society, the private sector, and international partners – to pool perspectives, expertise, and resources.

“In line with this commitment, the ICPC is actively enhancing inter-agency cooperation. A recent example of this is our recent visit to the EFCC and this afternoon we are convening a meeting with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), all these are significant steps in strengthening our collaborative efforts. By uniting forces and sharing resources, we aim to intensify our collective fight against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable Nigeria,” he said.

He added,”Our threefold strategy – Prevention, Investigation, and Prosecution – forms the bedrock of our action plan against corruption.

Prevention is our first line of defense. We are dedicated to instilling a culture of ethics and integrity within our public service.

“By enhancing institutional transparency and accountability, we aim to create an environment where corruption finds no fertile ground to thrive. Our focus extends to capacity building, ensuring that our institutions and personnel are equipped to uphold the highest standards of conduct.

“In the area of Investigation, our commitment is unwavering. We will fortify our internal control systems and uphold strict ethical standards. The ICPC will utilize advanced technological tools to detect and thoroughly examine corruption cases. Our collaboration will not be limited within; we will engage proactively with both public and private sectors to root out corruption wherever it lies.”

The ICPC Boss expressed his determination to strengthen legal and regulatory frameworks efficient legal processing and adjudication of corruption cases.

“Lastly, in terms of Prosecution, we are determined to ensure that justice is not just done, but seen to be done. Strengthening our legal and regulatory frameworks will be paramount to support robust prosecutions. We will work tirelessly to ensure the efficient legal processing and adjudication of corruption cases, maintaining a solid legal foundation for accountability.

“As we embark on this journey, I call upon you, members of the press, to join us as partners in this crucial endeavor. Your role in disseminating information, raising public awareness, and holding power to account is invaluable. Together, we can build a Nigeria where corruption is not just challenged, but overcome – a nation where our collective integrity shapes our future.

“Thank you for your attention, your commitment to the truth, and your indispensable role in forging a transparent, accountable Nigeria,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

