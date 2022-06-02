New High Court complex will enhance judicial services –Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that the inauguration of the state new high court complex, would enhance judicial services and efficiency in duties.

Lalong stated this on Thursday in Jos, while addressing newsmen during the inspection of ongoing work at the complex.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work at the complex which was already structurally completed and currently being furnished in preparation for its inauguration.

The governor, who also inspected works at the British-American Flyover construction site, described the project as critical to economic development in the state.

He said the project when completed, would bring relief to travellers who used the road as a route to states in the North East and other parts of the country.

He urged contractors of the various projects to ensure their completion because they were scheduled to be inuaguarated in few months.

In his remarks , the Chief Judge of Plateau, Justice David Mann, expressed confidence that the completion of the court complex would ensure smooth operations of the judiciary in the state.

Earlier while briefing the governor , the Commissioner for Works, Mr Pam Bot-Mang assured him that work was going on as schedule at the flyover, saying that the contractor was working to ensure the terms of the agreement were adhered to.

NAN recalls that the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon in March, flagged-off construction of the N9.9bn British American Junction fly over and the Dualisation of 1.7 Km road to Lamingo roundabout in Jos North Local Government Area

Lalong promised to complete the projects before the end of his tenure.(NAN)

