New GOC takes over at 82 Division

In line with the recent routine posting and appointment released by the Nigerian Army , which also mandated change of General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, the newly posted in Acting General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Brigadier General Lasisi Adegboye has officially assumed command following a successful handing and taking over ceremony with the posted out General Officer Commanding, Major General Abubakar Maikobi, held today Wednesday September 2019 at the Headquarter 82 Division Enugu.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division disclosed in a statement that this development has brought to an end a successful tour of duty by Major General Abubakar Sadiq Maikobi as GOC 82 Division as he will be proceeding to Defence Headquarters Abuja to take up his new appointment as Director Campaign Planning. Consequently, Brigadier General Lasisi Adegboye, will with effect from date commence his tour of duty as the GOC 82 Division following his posting from Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State, where he served as Director Joint Services.

In his farewell remarks, Major General Maikobi recounted the achievements of the 82 Division during the period he served as GOC, especially in the area of improved security situation within the Divisions Area of Responsibility and while thanking God for the heights attained, he attributed the successes to the Officers and men for their unalloyed loyalty, support and cooperation as well as commitment to duty. He further urged them to extend the same loyalty and cooperation to the new General Officer Commanding.

Brigadier General Lasisi Adegboye during his remarks congratulated the outgoing General Officer Commanding 82 Division for a successful tour of duty and also commended the Officers and men of the Division for the support accorded to his predecessor. He however stated that he wasnt surprised by his predecessors achievements having known his track records as well as the standard of discipline required of Officer and men of the 82 Division, assuring that he will sustained and work towards improving the legacies by Major General Maikobi. Recall that Brigadier General Adegboye has previously served as Command 82 Division Garrison from January 2017 to January 2019.