New FRSC Sector Commander in Zamfara assumes duty

Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara Sector Commander, Idris Ali, has assumed duty.
This was contained in a statement signed by FRSC’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Mr. Falalu Bello, on Thursday in Gusau.
Ali, who joined the service of the Corps in 1997, hails from Yobe State, according to the statement.
He served in various capacities within the corps, and until his new appointment, he was the sector commander in Kogi State, it added.
The new sector commander assured people of the state that he would use his wealth of experience in the corps to ensure roads traffic laws were respected by all. (NAN)
Leave a Reply