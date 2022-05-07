New FRSC sector commander asumes duty in Kogi, emphasises hardwork

By Thompson Yamput

The New Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, has assumed duty and tasked officers on resilience and hardwork to save lives on our highways.

A statement signed and issued in Lokoja by RC Ayodeji Oluwadunsin, Sector’s Public Education Officer, on Friday, said the new FRSC boss took over on April 29 from CC Solomon Agure, who has been redeployed to the Corps Headquarters, Abuja.

Oluwadunsin said the new FRSC boss, upon arrival in the Command, had a strategy meeting with all Heads of Departments, Units and Outpost Commands, where he charged all staff to discharge their primary duties with firmness and fairness.

“He (Dawulung) also urged Officers to remain focused towards the reduction of road traffic crash fatalities within Kogi and its environs while shunning all forms of corruption.

“The Sector Commander, however, advised motorists to adhere strictly to road traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid chances of being involved in road traffic crashes.

“Useful ideas and suggestions from the public that can bring about improved safer motoring environment will be welcomed with all pleasure,” Oluwadunsin said.

According to him, Dawulung wished his predecessor success in his career progression and expressed readiness to continue from where he stopped and also build on the already existing synergies between the Corps and relevant stakeholders in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Corp Commander, Dawulung, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics and a Masters in Law and Diplomacy.

Before his new posting, Dawulung, the 25th Sector Commander in the State, was in charge of General Services and Commission matters in the office of the Corps Secretary, RSHQ, Abuja. (NAN)

