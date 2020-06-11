New FRSC Sector Commander assumes duty in Delta

Share the news













Mr Alphonsus Godwin, the new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has assumed duty in Asaba.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Kenneth Ogbonna, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to inform the general public that a new Sector Commander has assume duty in the state.

“Corp Commander Alphonsus Godwin has assumed duties and taken responsibilities as the 16th sector commander in Delta,” Ogbonna said.

He said that the new sector commander, who hails from Gombe State, joined the services of the FRSC in 1996.

He noted that Godwin, an alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, had served the corps in various capacities until his recent deployment.

“Corp commander Godwin, who is happily married with children, has vast operational and administrative experience, having served in various capacities.

“He was the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, RS4-HQ, Jos, Plateau State, and Deputy Corp Commander, Operation, R56.1, Rivers State.

“The new sector commander wishes to solicit the collaboration of all sister agencies and the cooperation of the general public to ensure a safe motoring of environment in Delta,” Ogbonna added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Godwin succeeded Mr Ocheja Ameh who was recently redeployed to Adamawa as sector commander. (NAN)

