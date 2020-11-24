New FRSC commander in Badagry tasks personnel on corruption, indiscipline

Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, the new Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Command, has charged the officers and men of the corps to shun corruption and indiscipline. Taiwo gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Tuesday. According to the unit commander, I have warned my officers and men that I will not condone any form of corruption immediately I arrived the formation. “Any officer caught extorting the public will be sanctioned according to the rules and regulations governing the corps. “We are all aware that any officer caught in public taking bribe will be summarily dismissed.

“Also neatness to office is another thing that I want my personnel to adhere to because this will give them respect in public. “As you can see the command is taking a new shape as everywhere is clean, ” he said. Taiwo said that he had put in place some measures to discipline erring personnel of the command. “I have set up intelligent and monitoring teams to monitor our personnel on the highway; apart from this, we have them in the zone and headquarters and they can fall in at anytime to monitor them. “All this is to inculcate discipline and ensure they work according to the rules and regulations governing the corps. The unit commander urged them to brace up to the challenge of serving the public with utmost social responsibility.

Taiwo also urged officers and men of the corps to apply caution in handling issues arising from the discharge their duties. On the state of motor parks in Badagry, he condemned arbitrary parking by motorists at the Badagry Roundabout and other garages, causing traffic gridlock. “I have mapped out strategies to deal with the situation. I have arranged how my personnel will be stationed in all those areas to ease the flow of traffic. “I have also made arrangements to send my personnel to Agbara to manage the traffic in the area, which is due to the construction going on there.

They will assist the sister agencies controlling traffic on that road,” he said. Taiwo said that he had engaged in enlightenment and sensitisation of members of the public and motorists, adding that his team had visited churches, mosques, markets, and other public places to educate them on road safety culture. The unit commander appealed to the residents of Badagry for cooperation to enable him record success. (NAN)