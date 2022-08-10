New Force Commander Operation Barkhane visits MNJTF HQ

…As new Commander Sector 1 MNJTF takes over

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Force Commander ( FC) Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim on Tuesday received the new Force Commander of Op Barkhane , French born Major General Bruno Baratz in the MNJTF Headquarters Camp Farcha Ndjamena Chad.

After the traditional welcome ceremonies, the new FC was briefed on the history and activities of the MNJTF.

The FC MNJTF said it was an Honour to have an officer of his caliber visiting.

He appreciated the cooperation between the Op Barkhane and the MNJTF and said this should be sustained.

He thanked Op Barkhane for their stabilizing role and their fight against terrorism in the region.

He assured the new Commander of his desire to work with him in tackling terrorism in the region.

In his remarks, General Baratz praised the work of the MNJTF whom he said have done a great deal in bringing stability to their area of operations.

He said Op Barkhane is in the process of leaving Mali but that they will continue to work with other countries in tackling the scourge of terrorism in the region.

He expressed his desire to work closely with MNJTF and indeed other partners to achieve their mission of ultimate peace.

The Deputy Force Commander, Chief of Staff, Commander , Centre for Coordination and Liason (CCL) and other MNJTF heads of cells were present during the visit.

In another development, the Outgoing Commander Sector 1 MNJTF ( Cameroun) Brigadier General Bouba Debekreo brought his successor Col Tiokap Loti for a meeting and briefing with the FC MNJTF on Tuesday 5 August 22 in Ndjamena Chad.

The new Commander was briefed thoroughly on the MNJTF and it’s future plans. The outgoing Commander thanked the FC for his cooperation and guidance and requested for same to his successor.

The new Commander said he was happy to join the team and would work collaboratively to achieve the mission of the MNJTF.

The FC praised the outgoing Sector 1 Commander who has been on his post since the inception of the MNJTF in 2015.

He praised his professionalism and wished him well in his new assignment. Both visits were hitch free and the commanders have returned to their headquarters.

