New FMWH Perm. Sec. promises to actualise mandate

The new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, has promised to actualise the mandate of the ministry.

Umakhihe made this known in a Statement signed by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director of Press FMWH, in Abuja, after the formal handing over of the affairs of the Ministry by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Yemi Oguntominiyi.

Umakhihe said he would mobilise staff to achieve the mandate and work as a team with the minister.Umakhihe, who acknowledged the enormity of work in the Ministry, assured all that he was poised to take up the responsibility.

“I want to thank you for this reception.

”The Minister told me on Monday that there is a lot of work at the Ministry of Works and Housing and that I have joined a moving train.

“I told him no matter how fast that train is, I will make sure I am able to log onto it and then within a short time I will be fully on board and even join the Driver.

“ I am open and transparent in all my work and I do hope you will extend same to me in the course of our duties,” he said.

Earlier, Oguntominiyi, Director Highway Construction and Rehabilitation of the Ministry, who also oversees the Perm. Sec Office, said he was confidence that Umakhihe would move the Ministry to greater heights, due to his robust experience and having served in similar capacity in other Federal Government establishments.

While welcoming the new Permanent Secretary, he said, he had served in some ministries and have requisite experience to man the affairs of this ministry,

“He is undoubtedly suitable for the new assignment,” he said.

Oguntominiyi, who described the staff of the ministry as competent, diligent and experienced, assured him of the unalloyed support and loyalty of management and staff of the ministry.

He thanked his colleagues and the entire staff for the spirit of comradeship and cooperation extended to him while overseeing the office of the Perm. Sec.Born on April5, 1964, Umakhihe was a professional accountant and a core technocrat.

He has plied his trade in the public service for years, served in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Defence.

Also, he had served in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.The occasion was attended by Directors and Heads of Units of the Ministry. (NAN)